Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 363,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,864. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

