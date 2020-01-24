Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Lifted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

