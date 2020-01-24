Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 11.2% Higher

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, 183,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 614% from the average session volume of 25,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a market cap of $359.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

