NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.15. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

