National Bank Financial Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$35.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,972. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

