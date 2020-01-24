National Grid’s (NG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 900 ($11.84).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 967.67 ($12.73).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,001.80 ($13.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 944.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.50. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

