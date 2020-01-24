Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.86. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAII. ValuEngine raised Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

