Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

