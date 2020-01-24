Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.38. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 66,981 shares.

The company has a market cap of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

