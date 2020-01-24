Needham & Company LLC Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 261,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,314. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 206.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

