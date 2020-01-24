Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTGN. Mizuho cut their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.18 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Neon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGN opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

