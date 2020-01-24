Nestree One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,694.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $61,694.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053021 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,488.97 or 1.00085122 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032615 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.