Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.46. 14,561,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

