Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

