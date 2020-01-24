Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.58.

NFLX traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.16. 17,928,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.73. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

