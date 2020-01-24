Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

EFV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 294,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

