Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.01. 12,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

