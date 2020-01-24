Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,637,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $492,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ORCL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $54.12. 4,061,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

