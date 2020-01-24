Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.52. The stock had a trading volume of 802,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,424. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

