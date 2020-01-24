New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. 499,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

