NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Trading Down 9.7%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04, 662,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 690,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

