Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 369,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,580,134. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

