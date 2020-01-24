NewYorkCoin (NYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $393.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $871,968.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and FreiExchange. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00641951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008000 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032058 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Crex24, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

