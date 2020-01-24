NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,020 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 335,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 198,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000.

SRLN opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

