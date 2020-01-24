NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $570,000 Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of EL opened at $208.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

