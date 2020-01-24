NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $683,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Sanofi by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

