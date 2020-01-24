NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

