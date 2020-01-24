NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

