NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,137 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC opened at $84.25 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

