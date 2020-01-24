NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,277 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

LLY stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

