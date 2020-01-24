NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 859,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.