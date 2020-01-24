NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.00-10.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.87. 140,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $262.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.