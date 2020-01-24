Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,510,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

