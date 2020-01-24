Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

