Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

