Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 5,405 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. 31,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

