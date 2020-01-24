Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.02.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $80.58 and a 52 week high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

