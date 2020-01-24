Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 9,675 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,479,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $86.18. 15,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. CGI’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

