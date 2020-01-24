Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CyrusOne by 28.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

