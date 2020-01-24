Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Umpqua worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

