Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,377,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,375,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 181,940 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

