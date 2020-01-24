Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nordson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $172.29 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

