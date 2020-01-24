NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NMHLY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

About NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

