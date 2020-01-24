Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

