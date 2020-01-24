Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €49.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

