Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 146,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,166. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

