Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.15%.
NWFL traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.43. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $39.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
