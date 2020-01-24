Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.15%.

NWFL traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.43. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wood & Company upped their price objective on Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

