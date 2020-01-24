NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

