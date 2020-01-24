Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $$5.58 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

