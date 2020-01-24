Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Shares Up 0.7%

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.97), approximately 17,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,124% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.96).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.35.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

